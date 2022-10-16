Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
9 killed in road mishap in south India
16 October 2022, 13:40

9 killed in road mishap in south India

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - Nine people died and several others were injured from a road accident in India's southern state of Karnataka in the wee hours of Sunday, confirmed a local cop over the phone, Xinhua reports.

The accident involving three vehicles occurred in Karnataka's Hassan district, and the vehicle in which the victims were traveling got crushed between a milk van and a state government bus, said the cop.

«The victims were returning home after visiting a temple. The dead included two women, four children and three men,» he added.

State Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed condolences over deaths. «It is extremely sad that nine people have died in a terrible road accident in Araseikere area of Hassan district. May the departed souls rest in peace. Adequate compensation will be given to the families of the deceased, and arrangements will be made for proper treatment of the injured,» he tweeted.


Photo: AP Photo / Wong Maye-E



