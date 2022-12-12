Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.17 eur/kzt 495.5

    rub/kzt 7.57 cny/kzt 67.74
Weather:
Astana-12-14℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    9 injured in fireworks display in Australia's Sydney

    12 December 2022, 09:49

    SYDNEY. KAZINFORM A Christmas carols event descended into mayhem in Sydney after a fireworks display got out of control, injuring at least nine people including three children on Sunday night, Xinhua reports.

    According to local media, emergency services were called to the event at Allambie Heights Oval in the Northern Beaches region of Sydney at around 9:30 p.m. and were told upon arrival a firework had «shot into a crowd» during the event.

    An 11-year-old boy was found to have sustained burns and a chest injury and was taken to the hospital. An eight-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy were also hospitalized but have been released later.

    Six other people were treated on the scene for minor injuries and left before paramedics and police arrived.

    Police have established a crime scene at the oval. Inspectors from SafeWork New South Wales will attend the scene on Monday.

    Screen from video/abc.net.au
    World News
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 December 12. Today's Birthdays
    2 December 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 148 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan in 24h
    4 Snowfall, ground blizzard forecast in north, east of Kazakhstan Dec 12
    5 Kazakhstan-Luxembourg bilateral relations discussed