9 injured in 9-car pile-up on Astana-Petropavlovsk highway

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 9 cars smashed up on January 8 on the Astana-Petropavlovsk highway due to bad weather conditions, Polisia.kz telegram channel reads.

At least 2 drivers and 7 passengers aged 19-49 were injured in the pile-up accident and taken to hospital.

Screen from video