9 injured at after-prom party shooting in U.S. Texas

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
25 April 2023, 14:14
9 injured at after-prom party shooting in U.S. Texas Фото: Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

HOUSTON. KAZINFORM Nine teenagers were injured in a shooting at an after-prom party over the weekend in Jasper, south-central U.S. state Texas, Jasper County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Monday, Xinhua reports.

Shortly after midnight on Sunday, police officers responded to the gunfire at a residence about 130 miles northeast of Houston, it said, adding that «upon arrival, nine victims were found to have non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.»

According to the ongoing investigation, about 250 people were present at the party.

A second shooting was reported early Monday morning in Jasper where people in two or more vehicles chased each other and exchanged gunfire, police said.

No one was injured in the second shooting, and police are investigating if the two shootings are connected.


