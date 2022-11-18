Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Incidents

    9 hospitalized after explosion at car repair shop in Petropavlovsk

    18 November 2022, 18:00

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Gas explosion injured nine at a car repair shop in Petropavlosk, North Kazakhstan region, today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the local emergencies department, the explosion was caused by a leak from gas-balloon equipment installed in a car, which was in the service station building. Fire broke out and building constructions collapsed after the explosion.

    The fire covered the area of 100 square meters. Nine people were rushed to a hospital. 43 firefighters were involved in fire liquidation. No victims were reported.


    Chief of the municipal first-aid station Valery Gribashov says, that all those injured were lucky, since none of them got upper airway burn injuries, which is deemed to be a serious trauma. Burns affected less than 10 percent of their body surface area.

    «Nine people were hospitalized with burns. Four of them were discharged, as they had got burns covering only 3-4 percent of their body surface area. The other five were hospitalized for 1st, 2nd and 3rd degree burns. Their condition is estimated as moderately severe and stable,» he said.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Incidents North Kazakhstan region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Senate Speaker meets CIS IPA observers
    Foreign Minister Tleuberdi meets SCO Sec Gen Zhang Ming
    Kazakh delegation takes part in EU-CA Connectivity Conference in Samarkand
    Halyk Bank leaves Tajik market
    Popular
    1 November 19. Today's Birthdays
    2 Nov 19 is Day of Silence in Kazakhstan
    3 Kazakh delegation takes part in EU-CA Connectivity Conference in Samarkand
    4 November 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    5 Mets predict unsteady weather Nov 19