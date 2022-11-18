9 hospitalized after explosion at car repair shop in Petropavlovsk

18 November 2022, 18:00

9 hospitalized after explosion at car repair shop in Petropavlovsk

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Gas explosion injured nine at a car repair shop in Petropavlosk, North Kazakhstan region, today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the local emergencies department, the explosion was caused by a leak from gas-balloon equipment installed in a car, which was in the service station building. Fire broke out and building constructions collapsed after the explosion.

The fire covered the area of 100 square meters. Nine people were rushed to a hospital. 43 firefighters were involved in fire liquidation. No victims were reported.

Chief of the municipal first-aid station Valery Gribashov says, that all those injured were lucky, since none of them got upper airway burn injuries, which is deemed to be a serious trauma. Burns affected less than 10 percent of their body surface area.

«Nine people were hospitalized with burns. Four of them were discharged, as they had got burns covering only 3-4 percent of their body surface area. The other five were hospitalized for 1st, 2nd and 3rd degree burns. Their condition is estimated as moderately severe and stable,» he said.