9 dead in eastern Uganda floods

KAMPALA. KAZINFORM At least nine people have lost their lives in a flooding while many more are missing in the eastern Ugandan city of Mbale after two rivers burst their banks, leaving a trail of destruction, state media reported.

Mbale City Resident Commissioner Ahamada Waashaki have stated that nine bodies had been recovered so far, including one of a soldier, noting that many more people are missing and feared dead, WAM reports.

«There is a lot of destruction, roads cut off, buildings submerged as a result of heavy rain that started last night until this morning,» Waashaki added.

Police and military personnel have been called in to help in search and rescue operations in Mbale, where stranded residents could only watch helplessly as their belongings were washed away by the floodwaters.





Photo: see.news