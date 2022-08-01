Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
9 dead in eastern Uganda floods
1 August 2022 13:37

9 dead in eastern Uganda floods

KAMPALA. KAZINFORM At least nine people have lost their lives in a flooding while many more are missing in the eastern Ugandan city of Mbale after two rivers burst their banks, leaving a trail of destruction, state media reported.

Mbale City Resident Commissioner Ahamada Waashaki have stated that nine bodies had been recovered so far, including one of a soldier, noting that many more people are missing and feared dead, WAM reports.

«There is a lot of destruction, roads cut off, buildings submerged as a result of heavy rain that started last night until this morning,» Waashaki added.

Police and military personnel have been called in to help in search and rescue operations in Mbale, where stranded residents could only watch helplessly as their belongings were washed away by the floodwaters.




Photo: see.news

Related news
Seoul to hold beauty expo next month
India reports first monkeypox death
Medical societies warn of monkeypox care
Read also
Japan gov’t panel to propose another record minimum-wage hike
Seoul to hold beauty expo next month
Over 1,000 coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan last week
S.Korea’s new COVID-19 cases at 44,689; serious cases hit 2-month high
India reports first monkeypox death
Israel begins vaccinating children under 5 against COVID-19
Part of Beirut silo complex collapses as port blast anniversary nears
Akim of district drowns in Ural River – Atyrau region
Popular
1 Storm alert issued for Kazakh capital, 8 regions
2 10 patients with COVID-19 critically ill – Healthcare Ministry
3 2,414 new COVID-19 cases registered countrywide in 24h
4 Rainy weather forecast in Kazakhstan Aug 1
5 Akim of district drowns in Ural River – Atyrau region

News

Archive