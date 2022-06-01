Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    9 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

    1 June 2022, 11:49

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A total of 128 people in Kazakhstan are still treated for the coronavirus infection, Kazinform cites the Inter-departmental commission fighting to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

    48 COVID-19 patients are treated at healthcare facilities, while there are also 80 at-home COVID care patients.

    Of 128, nine Kazakhstanis remain in critical condition.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that five people had tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day. Nine Kazakhstanis made fully recovery from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Aisultan Seitov wins Best Director Award at SIFF 2023
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
    4 Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
    5 Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran