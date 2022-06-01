9 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A total of 128 people in Kazakhstan are still treated for the coronavirus infection, Kazinform cites the Inter-departmental commission fighting to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

48 COVID-19 patients are treated at healthcare facilities, while there are also 80 at-home COVID care patients.

Of 128, nine Kazakhstanis remain in critical condition.

Earlier Kazinform reported that five people had tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day. Nine Kazakhstanis made fully recovery from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.