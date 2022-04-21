Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    9 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

    21 April 2022, 09:46

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - 1,757 people are treated for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of 21 April, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

    102 COVID-19 patients are staying at hospitals, while there are also 1,655 at-home COVID-19 patients in Kazakhstan.

    The number of critical COVID-19 patients stands at nine and one more patients are on artificial lung ventilation.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had recorded 14 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the country’s total COVID-19 caseload to 1,305,431 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 1,290,945 people recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Aisultan Seitov wins Best Director Award at SIFF 2023
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
    4 Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
    5 Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran