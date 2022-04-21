Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
9 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

Kudrenok Tatyana
21 April 2022, 09:46
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - 1,757 people are treated for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of 21 April, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

102 COVID-19 patients are staying at hospitals, while there are also 1,655 at-home COVID-19 patients in Kazakhstan.

The number of critical COVID-19 patients stands at nine and one more patients are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had recorded 14 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the country’s total COVID-19 caseload to 1,305,431 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 1,290,945 people recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.


