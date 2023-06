9 coronavirus patients in critical condition

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 9 coronavirus patients are in critical condition, while one is on life support, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.

As of April 26, some 1,665 people are treated for coronavirus, while 86 are staying in the hospitals. 1,579 are treated at home.

As earlier reported, 8 new cases were reported in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours.