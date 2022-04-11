Go to the main site
    9 beat COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in 24h

    11 April 2022, 10:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Nine people have recovered from the coronavirus-like in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan has reported a total of 88,778 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 82,419 patients made full recovery from pneumonia. The disease claimed lives of 5,353 people across the country.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had registered 12 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total COVID-19 tally to 1,305,304 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 1,290,528 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.


    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
