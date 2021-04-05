Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
9 arrived in Kazakhstan without COVID-19 tests were tested negative

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
5 April 2021, 13:11
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 22 nationals of Kazakhstan arrived from abroad without COVID-19 tests, Kazinform reports.

39 international flights arrived in Kazakhstan on April 4 from Germany, the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, the USE, Egypt, Turkey, Ukraine, Russia, Belarus, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan carrying 5,101 passengers. 5,079 of them had PCR negative results. The rest 22 were taken to quarantine hospitals to undergo PCR tests for coronavirus, the sanitary and epidemiological committee said in a statement.

9 Kazakhstanis arrived in Kazakhstan on April 3 without health certificates were tested negative for coronavirus.


