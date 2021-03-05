9 arrive in Atyrau region without COVID-19 tests in past 24 hrs

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Nine people passed through the Kyrmangazy border crossing without having COVID-19 PCR tests in Atyrau region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the sanitary epidemiological control department of Atyrau region, a total of 186 people entered the region through the Kyrmangazy border crossing, 166 of whom were drivers engaged in international transport and 20 passengers. Nine passengers did not have COVID-19 PCR tests at hand. They all have placed in the quarantine hospital in Kurmangazinsk district.

25,616 people, including 3,693 passengers and 21,923 drivers, have entered the region since October 6, 2020. 2,724 Atyrau region residents underwent tests for COVID-19 by PCR. 277 foreigners without COVID-19 PCR tests were sent back.



