Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Atyrau region

9 arrive in Atyrau region without COVID-19 tests in past 24 hrs

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
5 March 2021, 07:45
9 arrive in Atyrau region without COVID-19 tests in past 24 hrs

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Nine people passed through the Kyrmangazy border crossing without having COVID-19 PCR tests in Atyrau region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the sanitary epidemiological control department of Atyrau region, a total of 186 people entered the region through the Kyrmangazy border crossing, 166 of whom were drivers engaged in international transport and 20 passengers. Nine passengers did not have COVID-19 PCR tests at hand. They all have placed in the quarantine hospital in Kurmangazinsk district.

25,616 people, including 3,693 passengers and 21,923 drivers, have entered the region since October 6, 2020. 2,724 Atyrau region residents underwent tests for COVID-19 by PCR. 277 foreigners without COVID-19 PCR tests were sent back.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages