    9,915 people receive Pfizer vaccine in Akmola rgn

    4 March 2022, 08:16

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – The number of people given the first component of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine stands at 9,915 in Akmola region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to chief medical officer of Akmola region Ainagul Mussina, as of today, in total, 9,915 people have received the Pfizer vaccine in the region. Of these, 250 are pregnant women, 2,469 – nursing mothers, and 7,185 teenagers.

    The second component of the vaccine was given to 7,563 people or 11.4% of the population.

    According to the speaker, since last November a total of 99,980 people or 46.5% of the eligible population have received COVID-19 booster shots. Of these, 4,766 received the Pfizer vaccine as a booster.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

