Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Akmola region

9,915 people receive Pfizer vaccine in Akmola rgn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
4 March 2022, 08:16
9,915 people receive Pfizer vaccine in Akmola rgn

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – The number of people given the first component of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine stands at 9,915 in Akmola region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to chief medical officer of Akmola region Ainagul Mussina, as of today, in total, 9,915 people have received the Pfizer vaccine in the region. Of these, 250 are pregnant women, 2,469 – nursing mothers, and 7,185 teenagers.

The second component of the vaccine was given to 7,563 people or 11.4% of the population.

According to the speaker, since last November a total of 99,980 people or 46.5% of the eligible population have received COVID-19 booster shots. Of these, 4,766 received the Pfizer vaccine as a booster.


Akmola region   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world   Pfizer  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10