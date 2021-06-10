Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

9.6% of Nur-Sultan city population fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
10 June 2021, 14:27
9.6% of Nur-Sultan city population fully vaccinated against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chief state sanitary doctor of Nur-Sultan Sarkhat Beissenova told a brefieng about the vaccination rates against COVID-19 in the city, Kazinform reports.

As of June 10 9.6% of Nur-Sultan city population or 113,704 people were administered both shots against COVID-19. 170,758 people or 14.4% were given the first dose. 20,195 or 11.8% of those vaccinated were inoculated the first jab at the temporary vaccination rooms at shopping malls, 9,840 or 8.7% the second.

She stressed that 19.2% of population have developed immunity (14.4% thanks to vaccination, 4.8% recovered from COVID-19). «There is a direct correlation between vaccination and decrease in coronavirus cases in the city. It once again proves that vaccination is the only way to curb COVID-19 and to ease restrictions,» she resumed.


Coronavirus   Nur-Sultan   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023