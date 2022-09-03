Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus
9.58mln people get COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan
3 September 2022 11:38

9.58mln people get COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 9,586,003 people have so far been administered the first component of vaccines against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Commission, 9,372,336 people have received both components of anti-COVID vaccines in Kazakhstan.

Notably, Kazakhstan has added 427 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.


Related news
Russia records 40,017 daily COVID-19 cases, 111 deaths — crisis center
COVID admissions back up, by 5.6%, after two straight drops – ANSA
Russia records 36,605 daily COVID-19 cases, 101 deaths — crisis center
Read also
To fully provide rural population with quality medical care is our responsibility – Kazakh President
Russia records 40,017 daily COVID-19 cases, 111 deaths — crisis center
COVID admissions back up, by 5.6%, after two straight drops – ANSA
Gamaleya Research Institute reveals number of Sputnik V doses produced worldwide
996 fully vaccinated against COVID last day
Over 1,366 treated for COVID-19 and pneumonia
39,650 pregnant women fully vaccinated against coronavirus in Kazakhstan
89 test positive for coronavirus in Kazakhstan in 24h
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan takes interest in converting coal power plants into gas - PM
2 Saudi Arabia launches unified electronic platform 'Nusuk' to facilitate pilgrims
3 Another seven labs to diagnose monkeypox in Brazil
4 Kazakhstan sets task to become one of the largest digital hubs in Eurasia, President
5 President Tokayev to participate in Digital Bridge 2022 intl forum

News

Archive