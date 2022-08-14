14 August 2022 11:39

9.35mln people get 2nd component of COVID-19 vaccines in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 9,351,094 people have received both components of anti-COVID vaccines in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

As of August 14, 9,571,943 people have been administered the first component of vaccines against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan,

Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 1,239 cases of and 1,737 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.