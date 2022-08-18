9,354,315 Kazakhstanis fully vaccinated against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Healthcare has updated the figures of vaccination of the population against the coronavirus infection, Kazinform learned from the Interdepartmental Commission for the Prevention of COVID-19 Spread

Thus, 9,575,212 people have been administered the first dose of anti-Covid-19 vaccine countrywide as of August 18, 2022..

9,354,315 people have received the 2nd shot of the vaccine.

As reported earlier, 1,169 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed across Kazakhstan and 1,227 people have recovered in the past 24 hours.



