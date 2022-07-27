Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
9,328,091 fully immunized against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan
27 July 2022 09:50

9,328,091 fully immunized against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Healthcare has updated the data on vaccination against the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan.

As of July 27, 2022, 9,547,152 Kazakhstanis have been inoculated with the first dose of the anti-COVID vaccine. The second dose was administered to 9,328,091 people, the Interdepartmental Commission for the Prevention of COVID-19 Spread informs via Telegram.

As for the Pfizer vaccine, 1,232,019 people in the country were vaccinated with the first dose, including 869,898 teenagers, 41,338 pregnant women, and 145,113 breastfeeding mothers. The second dose of the Pfizer vaccine was administered to 1,181,109 Kazakhstanis, including 851,495 teens, 39,041 pregnant women, and 140,510 breastfeeding women.

Earlier Kazinform reported about 2,684 new COVID-19 cases confirmed countrywide. 1,314 Kazakhstanis have recovered in the last 24 hours. 9,328,091 people have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus infection.



Related news
Kazakh, Georgian PMs discuss future of bilateral cooperation
Kazakhstan to raise university teachers’ salaries from Sep 2022
Kazakhstan captures 47 medals at U17, U20 Asian Junior Weightlifting Championships
Author:
Correspondent
Read also
Kazakhstan to raise university teachers’ salaries from Sep 2022
COVID-19 incidence up almost 5-fold in N Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan captures 47 medals at U17, U20 Asian Junior Weightlifting Championships
Kazakhstani Dinara Saduakassova not to compete at 2022 Chess Olympiad in India
KazMunayGas CEO meets Eurobond holders, institutional investors
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at U17 World Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships in Italy
Astana reveals team roster for Vuelta a Castilla Y Leon 2022
Rybakina visits UEFA Champions League headquarters
Popular
1 Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov holds meeting with Honeywell leadership
2 Afghanistan is a bridge between Central and South Asia - Kazakh president's special envoy
3 Kazakh, Georgian FMs hold talks in Nur-Sultan
4 Human trafficking combat bill set to be developed next year in Kazakhstan
5 Georgian PM Irakli Garibashvili pays official visit to Kazakhstan

News

Archive