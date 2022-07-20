9,322,766 Kazakhstanis fully vaccinated against coronavirus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 9,540,374 Kazakhstanis have been inoculated with the first dose of the anti-COVID vaccine as of July 20, 2022, the Interdepartmental Commission for the prevention of COVID-19 spread informs via Telegram.

The second dose was administered to 9,322,766 people.

1,230,166 people including 868,853 teens, 41,269 pregnant women and 145,064 breastfeeding mothers got their 1st shot of the Pfizer vaccine.

1,171, 601 Kazakhstanis received their second Pfizer shot. Of them, 847,255 are teens, 38,833 pregnant women, and 139,693 are breastfeeding mothers.

In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has registered 1,959 new COVID-19 cases and 726 recoveries.



