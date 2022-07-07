Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    9,313,379 Kazakhstanis got fully vaccinated against COVID-19

    7 July 2022, 09:26

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Healthcare has announced updated data on the number of people vaccinated against the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

    As of July 7, 2022, 9,529,403 people got their 1st COVID-19 shot, and 9,313,379 got the second dose of the vaccines.

    4,842,125 people were revaccinated.

    1,226,202 people got their 1st shot of the Pfizer vaccine, and 1,157,680 received their second Pfizer shot.

    Those who received their 1st Pfizer shot are: teens – 867, 904, pregnant women – 41,229, and breastfeeding women – 144,919.

    842,866 teenagers, 38,514, pregnant women and 138,547 breastfeeding women got their 2nd Pfizer shot.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Aisultan Seitov wins Best Director Award at SIFF 2023
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Popular
    1 New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    2 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    3 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    4 Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
    5 Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President