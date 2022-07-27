Qazaq TV
8th World Green Economy Summit to take place in September
27 July 2022 19:12

DUBAI. KAZINFORM - Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and the World Green Economy Organisation (WGEO) are organising the 8th World Green Economy Summit (WGES) on 28th and 29th September at the Dubai World Trade Centre, WAM reports.

The WGES will be held in conjunction with the 24th Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS), organised by DEWA from 27th to 29th September.

The summit annually attracts several local and international VIPs, including heads of state and government leaders, in addition to a large number of international speakers, officials, representatives of government institutions, media representatives, experts and academics.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, MD and CEO of DEWA and Chairman of the World Green Economy Summit, noted that the WGES represents the UAE and Dubai’s efforts to strengthen regional and international cooperation, achieve climate neutrality and accelerate the transition to a green economy.

«This aims to ensure economic growth, and sustainability of natural and environmental resources. This WGES aims to create an effective change and find out the means to fulfill the climate change commitment, in line with the outcomes of the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26). It also paves the way to the 27th Conference of the Parties (COP27) in Egypt and the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) that the UAE will host at Expo City Dubai in 2023,» he added.

WGES reflects the UAE’s effective and influential role in achieving sustainable, low-carbon economic growth and ensuring a better future for humanity.


Photo: wam.ae

