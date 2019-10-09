8th UNWTO Global Summit on Urban Tourism kicks off in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - 8th UNWTO Global Summit on Urban Tourism ‘Smart Cities, Smart Destinations’ has kicked off in the city of Nur-Sultan, Kazinform refers to the press service of the city’s Akimat.

Today, the forum hosts the UNWTO-ICCA meeting. The event will provide an opportunity for its participants to obtain free training provided by ICCA experts.

The organizers note that the seminar is held for the industry’s professionals and government representatives of Kazakhstan, private companies, associations and universities.

The event joins 40 foreign and 60 local delegates.

In addition, a seminar on medical tourism with the participation of 200 people has been carried out today. As you know, Kazakhstan has created all the conditions to ensure high level medical services for both local residents and foreign patients. All of them comply with international standards. Moreover, such leading medical organizations as: JSC «National Scientific Cardiac Surgery Center»; JSC «Republican Scientific Center of Neurosurgery»; RSE «Hospital of the Medical Center of the Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan»; Branch of the Corporate Fund «University Medical Center» National Scientific Center for Maternity and Childhood; Branch of the Corporate Fund «University Medical Center» Republican Diagnostic Center; Branch of the Corporate Fund «University Medical Center» National Center for Child Rehabilitation; JSC «Central Clinical Hospital» Medical Center of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan received accreditation from JCI (Joint Commission International) which works to improve patient safety and quality of health care.

The official opening ceremony of the 8th UNWTO Global Summit will be held tomorrow October 10th. The leadership of the Government of Kazakhstan, Nur-Sultan Akimat and UNWTO Secretary General Zurab Pololikashvili will partake in it.