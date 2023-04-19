Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 453.39 eur/kzt 498.18

    rub/kzt 5.63 cny/kzt 65.5
Weather:
Astana+9+11℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    8th UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon interested in deepening cooperation with Kazakhstan

    19 April 2023, 21:40

    SEOUL. KAZINFORM – Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Korea Bakyt Dyussenbayev met with the 8th UN Secretary-General, Chairman of the Assembly of the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) Ban Ki-moon, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

    Ban Ki-moon expressed gratitude to the Kazakh side for the active support of the GGGI and expressed hope for further deepening of cooperation.

    The Ambassador briefed Ban Ki-moon on the main achievements of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade and economic spheres. In particular, Ban Ki-moon was provided with information about the ongoing political reforms in Kazakhstan. The record figures in attracting foreign direct investment in 2022 were noted.

    Ban Ki-moon emphasized his especially warm attitude towards Kazakhstan and expressed support for the ongoing reforms in the country.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    UN Kazakhstan and South Korea Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan begins process to put S. Korea back on export 'white list'
    Consular corps reps keen on cooperating with Zhambyl rgn
    Investment opportunities of Kazakhstan presented in capital of Bulgaria
    Foreign ministers of Kazakhstan and China hold talks
    Popular
    1 FIDE President praises organization of World Chess Championship in Kazakhstan
    2 Türkiye announces country’s first space traveler candidates
    3 FIDE President plants tree in Chess Players Alley in Astana
    4 1,155 Kazakhstanis treated for COVID-19
    5 May 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events