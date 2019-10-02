Go to the main site
    8th meeting of Int’l Anti-Corruption Academy kicks off in Nur Sultan

    2 October 2019, 16:37

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The eighth meeting of the Assembly of the Parties of the International Anti-Corruption Academy has kicked off in the city of Nur-Sultan. The event joined over 130 guests from 40 countries of the world, Kazinform reports.

    Opening the meeting, the State Secretary of Kazakhstan Krymbek Kusherbayev noted that the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had sent his greetings to the participants of the International Anti-Corruption Academy.

    As noted by the Head of State, Kazakhstan has consistently pursued a policy of uncompromising fight against corruption on the basis of recognized international standards.

    «In 2008 our country ratified and is gradually implementing the UN Convention against Corruption. Serious progress has been made in implementing the recommendations of the Istanbul Plan of Action against Corruption. On August 27 of the current year a decree was signed by the President of Kazakhstan on the approval of Kazakhstan's accession to a group of states against corruption under the Council of Europe», stated Krymbek Kusherbayev.

    The President also recalled that systematic work is being carried out to prevent corruption and formation of culture of decency in the context of an anti-corruption strategy.

    «I am convinced that the decisions adopted in our capital will serve to optimize cooperation in the field of combating corruption and will further strengthen the authority and potential of the Academy», said Mr. Kusherbayev echoing to the words of the President Tokayev.

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Combating corruption President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
