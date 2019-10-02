Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

8th meeting of Int’l Anti-Corruption Academy kicks off in Nur Sultan

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
2 October 2019, 16:37
8th meeting of Int’l Anti-Corruption Academy kicks off in Nur Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The eighth meeting of the Assembly of the Parties of the International Anti-Corruption Academy has kicked off in the city of Nur-Sultan. The event joined over 130 guests from 40 countries of the world, Kazinform reports.

Opening the meeting, the State Secretary of Kazakhstan Krymbek Kusherbayev noted that the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had sent his greetings to the participants of the International Anti-Corruption Academy.

As noted by the Head of State, Kazakhstan has consistently pursued a policy of uncompromising fight against corruption on the basis of recognized international standards.

«In 2008 our country ratified and is gradually implementing the UN Convention against Corruption. Serious progress has been made in implementing the recommendations of the Istanbul Plan of Action against Corruption. On August 27 of the current year a decree was signed by the President of Kazakhstan on the approval of Kazakhstan's accession to a group of states against corruption under the Council of Europe», stated Krymbek Kusherbayev.

The President also recalled that systematic work is being carried out to prevent corruption and formation of culture of decency in the context of an anti-corruption strategy.

«I am convinced that the decisions adopted in our capital will serve to optimize cooperation in the field of combating corruption and will further strengthen the authority and potential of the Academy», said Mr. Kusherbayev echoing to the words of the President Tokayev.

Combating corruption    President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President