Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Turkestan region

    894 people given COVID-19 booster shot in Turkestan rgn

    3 December 2021, 17:15

    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – 894 people have so far been given the third COVID-19 vaccine shot in Turkestan region, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the administration office.

    The first jab of anti-COVID-19 vaccines have so far been administered to 1,030,202 people and both jabs to 823,666 in Turkestan region. Over the past day, 958 people have been immunized.

    Over the past day, nine cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in the region, with the daily growth factor of 0.07%.

    1,146,678 COVID-19 PCR tests have been conducted in the region since the beginning of the pandemic.

    Infectious diseases hospitals have 680 beds at their disposal in the region.

    The total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 15,674, including 7,731 asymptomatic cases.

    The region’s residents can get Sputnik V, QazVac and Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Turkestan region COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Number of diabetes patients in India climbs to 101M, sees 44% rise in 4 years: Study
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico