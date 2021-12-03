Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
894 people given COVID-19 booster shot in Turkestan rgn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
3 December 2021, 17:15
TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – 894 people have so far been given the third COVID-19 vaccine shot in Turkestan region, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the administration office.

The first jab of anti-COVID-19 vaccines have so far been administered to 1,030,202 people and both jabs to 823,666 in Turkestan region. Over the past day, 958 people have been immunized.

Over the past day, nine cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in the region, with the daily growth factor of 0.07%.

1,146,678 COVID-19 PCR tests have been conducted in the region since the beginning of the pandemic.

Infectious diseases hospitals have 680 beds at their disposal in the region.

The total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 15,674, including 7,731 asymptomatic cases.

The region’s residents can get Sputnik V, QazVac and Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines.


