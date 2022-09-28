Go to the main site
    89 test positive for coronavirus in Kazakhstan in 24h

    28 September 2022, 08:48

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 89 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, with 138 people recovering from the infection, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

    Of those, who tested positive for COVID-19, 18 are in Astana, 13 – in Almaty, 2 – in Shymkent, 17 – in Akmola region, 5 – in Aktobe region, 1 – in Atyrau region, and 5 – in West Kazakhstan region.

    Meanwhile, 138 people have recovered from the infection.

    of them, 27 are in Astana, 26 – in Almaty, 3 – in Almaty region, 1 – in Zhetysu region, 14 – in Atyrau region, 3 – in East Kazakhstan region, 2 – in Abai region, 17 – in Zhambyl region, 2 – in West Kazakhstan region, 12 – in Karaganda region, 3 – in Ulytau region, 18 – in Kostanay region, and 9 – in North Kazakhstan region.

    Since the pandemic onset, the total tally of the confirmed coronavirus cases has reached 1,393,373 countrywide. The total number of those recovered has made 1,378,440.


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

