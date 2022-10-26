882 Kazakhstanis getting treatment for COVID-19

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 882 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of October 26, 2022. 97 patients are in hospitals, and 785 patients are at home care, Kazinform learned from the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare.

The condition of two patients is estimated as serious. Four more patients are critically ill. Two patients are on life support.