880 Kazakhstanis getting treatment for COVID-19

27 October 2022, 08:50

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 880 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of October 27. 89 of them are in hospitals. 791 people are at home care, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

The condition of one patient is estimated as serious. Three patients are critically ill, and one patient is on life support.