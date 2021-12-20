Go to the main site
    880,465 in Almaty rgn get COVID-19 vaccine 1st jab

    20 December 2021, 15:12

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM 880,465 people in Almaty region or 73% got the COVID-19 vaccine 1st jab, 815,009 people or 68% were fully vaccinated, Kazinform reports.

    Vaccination of adults is underway in the region. As of today, 880,465 people in Almaty region or 73% received the COVID-19 vaccine 1st jab, 815,009 people or 68% were fully vaccinated, the sanitary and epidemiological control department informs.

    Besides, 4 new coronavirus cases were detected in the region over the past 24 hours. 57,639 laboratory confirmed coronavirus cases, including 43,113 symptomatic cases, were reported in the region as of December 20.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Almaty region Coronavirus COVID-19 Healthcare
