88 new coronavirus cases revealed in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM 88 new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus infection were registered across Kyrgyzstan on Monday, the press service of the republic’s Health Ministry reported, Kazinform learned from KABAR.

Thus, 72 people were admitted due to the onset of symptoms, 8 cases are imported ones, 6 people were identified as contacts, and 2 positive cases were revealed during PCR test when leaving the country.

81 cases were recorded in the capital city of Bishkek, 1 in Chui Oblast, and 6 in Jalal-Abad Oblast.

As of today, 75 people are being treated at home, and 13 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals





Photo: en.kabar.kg



