Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Atyrau region

873 health workers given COVID-19 vaccine shots in Atyrau rgn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
10 February 2021, 08:46
873 health workers given COVID-19 vaccine shots in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – No health complications have been observed in the health workers inoculated against the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

873 medical workers were given the COVID-19 vaccine in the period from February 1 to 9 in Atyrau region, including around 300 workers of the district clinics.

According to the Kaisar Abdaliyev, Deputy Head of the region’s Health Department, all the COVID-19 inoculated medial workers feel well. He added that there have been no hospital admissions related to the vaccine.

Notably, 1,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were delivered to the region. 24 vaccination sites operate throughout the region.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages