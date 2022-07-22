872 Kazakhstanis recover from COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 872 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, the Interdepartmental commission for the prevention of COVID-19 spread informs via Telegram.

Of them, 180 are in Nur-Sultan, 568 – in Almaty, 30 – in Almaty region, 13 – in Zhetysu region, 12 – in East Kazakhstan region, 33 – in Zhambyl region, 18 – in Karaganda region, 6 – in Ulytau region, 6 – in Kostanay region, 5 – in Pavlodar region, and 1 – in Turkistan region.

The total number of those recovered from COVID-19 has reached 1,298,633 countrywide.



