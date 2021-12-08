Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Atyrau region

    870 people receive Pfizer vaccine in Atyrau region

    8 December 2021, 08:20

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – In total, 870 residents have been given the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, Pfizer vaccine has been administered to a total of 870 residents of the region. Of these, 42 are pregnant women, 436 – nursing mothers, and 392 teenagers at the age of 12-18.

    It is worth to note that Pfizer vaccine is administered on a voluntary basis. Teenagers can get the vaccine with the consent of their parents or statutory representatives.

    As earlier reported 870 residents have been revaccinated against COVID-19 in Atyrau region.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Atyrau region Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Pfizer
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    2 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
    5 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region