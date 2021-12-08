Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Atyrau region

870 people receive Pfizer vaccine in Atyrau region

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
8 December 2021, 08:20
870 people receive Pfizer vaccine in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – In total, 870 residents have been given the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, Pfizer vaccine has been administered to a total of 870 residents of the region. Of these, 42 are pregnant women, 436 – nursing mothers, and 392 teenagers at the age of 12-18.

It is worth to note that Pfizer vaccine is administered on a voluntary basis. Teenagers can get the vaccine with the consent of their parents or statutory representatives.

As earlier reported 870 residents have been revaccinated against COVID-19 in Atyrau region.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world   Pfizer  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages