    870 get booster jabs in Atyrau region

    7 December 2021, 19:15

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Revaccination against COVID-19 is underway in Atyrau region. 870 people got booster jabs, Kazinform reports.

    According to the healthcare department of the region, 870 people got booster jabs since November 23. The total number of people eligible for revaccination in the region stands at 2,286. Among them are people vaccinated against COVID-19 between February 1 and 28 with Sputnik V. the list includes health workers, teachers, policemen, students, law-enforcement stuff, and people with underlaying conditions.

    Besides, people vaccinated against coronavirus infection between April 1 and May 2021 this year with QazVac, VeroCell and Hayat-Vax vaccines are also to receive booster shots.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

