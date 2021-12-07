Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

870 get booster jabs in Atyrau region

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
7 December 2021, 19:15
870 get booster jabs in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Revaccination against COVID-19 is underway in Atyrau region. 870 people got booster jabs, Kazinform reports.

According to the healthcare department of the region, 870 people got booster jabs since November 23. The total number of people eligible for revaccination in the region stands at 2,286. Among them are people vaccinated against COVID-19 between February 1 and 28 with Sputnik V. the list includes health workers, teachers, policemen, students, law-enforcement stuff, and people with underlaying conditions.

Besides, people vaccinated against coronavirus infection between April 1 and May 2021 this year with QazVac, VeroCell and Hayat-Vax vaccines are also to receive booster shots.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus   COVID-19   QazVac   Healthcare   Sputnik V   HayatVax   Vero Cell  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages