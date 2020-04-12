Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Accidents

87 people evacuated after house fire in Petropavlovsk

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
12 April 2020, 12:29
87 people evacuated after house fire in Petropavlovsk

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Last night, 87 people including two children were evacuated from a multi-story residential building in Petropavlovsk, Kazinform reports.

According to the press service of the department for emergency situations, fire occurred in a nine-story apartment building on Bolatbayev Street, 3. An apartment on the top floor caught fire.

A 60-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman were rescued for the burning apartment. They received first aid. The man was urgently hospitalized in the intensive care unit of the city hospital. They patients are in serious condition.

The fire area was 15 square meters. The cause of the fire and damage are being established.

photo


Incidents    North Kazakhstan region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches