87 new COVID-19 cases detected in Kazakhstan in 24h

4 January 2023, 08:40
ASTANA. KAZINFORM 87 Kazakhstanis have tested positive for the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, Kazinform learned from the ministry of healthcare.

2,600 people are getting treatment for COVID-19 countrywide. Of them, 259 patients are in hospitals, and 2,341 are at home care.

The condition of seven patients is estimated as serious, six patients are critically ill, and two more patients are on life support.


Теги:
Read also
