865 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Atyrau rgn over past day

ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM - Over the past day, 865 have been inoculated against COVID-19 in the region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of Atyrau region’s health office, 865 residents have received the first component of COVID-19 vaccine in the region in the past 24 hours. These include nine health workers, 14 teachers, 16 students, six civil servants, one police officer, 60 people with chronic diseases and 755 locals.

The first component of COVID-19 vaccine has been administered to 219,204 residents, and both components to 174,812 residents of Atyrau region.

Earlier it was reported that 61 cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in the region over the past 24 hours.