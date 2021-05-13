Go to the main site
    863 receive COVID-19 vaccines in Atyrau rgn over past day

    13 May 2021, 16:17

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 863 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccines in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the health office of Atyrau region, on May 12, the first jab of Sputnik V, QAZVAC, and Hayat-Vax vaccines was received by 863 people, including 24 health workers, 51 teachers, 21 police officers, eight students, one employee of the closed unit, 57 law enforcement employees, nine civil servants, six people with chronic diseases, and 686 local residents.

    From February 1 to May 11 the first jab of Sputnik V, QAZVAC, and Hayat-Vax COVID-19 vaccines were administered to a total of 41,714 people in the region. 14,313 people received both jabs of the vaccines.

    36 stationary and 10 mobile vaccination sites operate in the region.

    Earlier it was reported that 7,500 doses of Hayat-Vax vaccines had been delivered to Atyrau region.

    Recall that the vaccintion campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. At-risk groups, including healthcare workers, were the first to get anti-COVID vaccine. The nationwide vaccination capaign covering all eligible citizens started on April 2, 2021.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

