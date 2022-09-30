News >
30 September 2022, 09:14
862 Kazakhstanis fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in 24h
ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Committee for Sanitary and Epidemiological Control of the Ministry of Healthcare has updated the figures on vaccination against the coronavirus infection.
«As of September 29,2022, 10,835,128 (+345) people have been administered the first component of the anti-COVID-19 vaccine, and 10,591,968 (+862) have received the 2nd shot of the vaccine,» a statement from the Ministry reads.
