Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus
862 Kazakhstanis fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in 24h
30 September 2022, 09:14

862 Kazakhstanis fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in 24h

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Committee for Sanitary and Epidemiological Control of the Ministry of Healthcare has updated the figures on vaccination against the coronavirus infection.

«As of September 29,2022, 10,835,128 (+345) people have been administered the first component of the anti-COVID-19 vaccine, and 10,591,968 (+862) have received the 2nd shot of the vaccine,» a statement from the Ministry reads.


Related news
Over 940 treated for COVID and pneumonia
Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
Kostanay forest fire victims receive keys to new houses
Read also
New COVID-19 cases post sharp on-week rise amid resurgence woes in S Korea
Above 10.6 mln fully vaccinated against COVID
Kazakhstan records 49 new COVID-19 cases
Over 940 treated for COVID and pneumonia
Kazakhstan pockets silver at U23 World Wrestling Championships
Kazakh President attends solemn concert on occasion of Republic Day
Public Council on Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s Activities meets
Philippines logs 1,702 new COVID-19 cases, 36 more deaths
News Partner
Popular
1 Play by Kazakh writer dedicated to wife of Genghis Khan Borte premiered  in London
2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan storms into Guadalajara Open Akron finals
3 Unique FIFA World Cup approaching, with less than 1 month remaining until Qatar 2022
4 Kazakh President congratulates Xi Jinping on re-election as secretary general of Communist Party's Central Committee
5 N Kazakhstan to plant over 6 mln young plants

News

Archive