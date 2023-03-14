Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
86 new COVID-19 cases reported across Kazakhstan, 1,809 getting treatment

14 March 2023, 09:40
ASTANA. KAZINFORM 86 new coronavirus cases have been detected in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours. 12 more people have been diagnosed with COVID-like pneumonia, Kazinform has learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

On March 13, the country reported 44 coronavirus cases.

A total of 1,408,779 COVID-19 cases have been reported countrywide since the pandemic onset (March 13, 2020). 90,900 people have been diagnosed with COVID-like pneumonia.

Meanwhile, 1,809 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection and COVID-like pneumonia in the country. Of them, 1,624 have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 185 people have been diagnosed with COVID-like pneumonia.

119 patients are receiving hospital treatment, and 1,690 are at home care. The condition of two patients is estimated as serious, three patients are critically ill, and three more are on life support.


